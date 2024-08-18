Alan Kyerematen alleges financial mismanagement regarding Komenda Sugar Factory

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, has accused the previous NDC government of fraud related to the Komenda Sugar Factory.

He claimed that despite an initial $32 million investment, the factory's valuation dropped to just $15-16 million after commissioning.



Kyerematen criticized the NDC for lack of accountability and detailed his efforts to address the factory’s issues by seeking private investors, only to find its actual value was much lower.

He has called for a forensic audit and further investigation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



Read full article