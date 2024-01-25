Alan Kyerematen criticizes government's VAT on electricity policy

Alan Kyerematen

The founder of the Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen, has expressed strong disapproval of the government's recent imposition of a Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumers beyond the lifeline threshold.

In a post on X, the former Trade and Industry Minister voiced concerns about the timing of the tax implementation, emphasizing that, given the existing economic challenges faced by Ghanaians, it was inappropriate for the government to add further financial burdens through new taxes.



Kyerematen said: "In the kind of economic situation we find ourselves, every government policy, plan or decision, has to have the objective of achieving the following; reduce the cost of living, reduce the cost of doing business, reduce exchange rate, and create sustainable jobs for the youth."

According to the former minister, the introduction of VAT on electricity would not contribute to achieving any of these objectives; instead, it would exacerbate the challenges faced by ordinary Ghanaians.



Asserting the credibility of his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), Kyerematen affirmed that it serves as a trustworthy roadmap capable of guiding the nation toward achieving the stated objectives and more.