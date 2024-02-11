Alan Kyerematen describes his records under Akufo-Addo's gov't as ‘distinguished’

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten

Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen, an Independent Presidential Candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, has described his record when serving in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as distinguished.

He said he was able to help the Akufo-Addo government to implement perhaps, the most successful programme of the government.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Keminni Amanor on the Hot Issues on Sunday, February 11, the former Trade Minister said that as of the time he was leaving the government last, about 296 factories under the initiative were at various stages of implementation.



“If I am president I would prioritise, for example, the implementation of the 1d1F because that is where the jobs are coming from, you ensure that you prioritise the deployment of resources to the areas you can optimise the most benefits. if you audit my record, it is a very distinguished record.

“The most innovative programme in industrial transformation, it was a big success, the president speaks about it, the vice president speaks about it.



“But we didn’t optimise the deployment of resources, which could have made it even more successful. This is probably the best programme this government can boast of. Before I exited we had 296 factories at different stages of implementation,” he said.