Alan Kyerematen invites NPP to Alliance for Revolutionary Change launch event

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, the founder of the Movement for Change, has invited the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to attend the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change at UPSA on April 17, 2024.

The Movement for Change (M4C), led by Kyerematen, and the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, recently announced the conclusion of discussions with various political entities to form a broad alliance for the 2024 General elections.



The Alliance aims to challenge the long-standing dominance of the NDC and NPP in Ghanaian politics, criticizing their failure to address developmental challenges and the divisive nature of politics in the country.

In a statement dated April 12, 2024, the Alliance extended an invitation to the NPP, emphasizing its goal of mobilizing support from diverse segments of Ghanaian society, including youth and women, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliations.