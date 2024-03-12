Alan Kyerematen pledges to transform Volta Region into West Africa's skills hub

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

AlanKyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement For Change, embarked on a market tour in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, where he made a significant pledge to the people of the region.

Speaking passionately to the gathered crowd, Kyerematen vowed to elevate the Volta Region to become the premier skills development center for the entirety of West Africa if he were to secure the presidency.



Acknowledging the historical support the Volta Region has provided to both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years, Kyerematen emphasized that it was time for the region to be duly rewarded for its loyalty and contribution to national politics.



He expressed his firm belief that under his leadership, the Volta Region would experience unprecedented growth and development, serving as a beacon of progress not only for Ghana but for the entire West African subregion.

Kyerematen outlined his vision for the transformation of the Volta Region, highlighting the crucial role that skills development would play in driving economic prosperity and social advancement.



He emphasized the need to harness the region's abundant human capital and natural resources to establish it as a hub for skills training and innovation, thereby creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for the region's youth.



Furthermore, Kyerematen reiterated his commitment to revitalize markets across Ghana, including those in the Volta Region. He emphasized the importance of modernizing market infrastructure and enhancing access to markets for local producers and traders, thereby stimulating economic activity and fostering inclusive growth.