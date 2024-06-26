Alan Kyerematen’s GTP stinks with hypocrisy – NDC Communicator fumes

Alan Kyerematen

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator, Joe Apenteng, has criticized the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) and its leader, Alan Kyerematen, calling him hypocritical for proposing changes despite his previous role in the government.

Apenteng questioned Kyerematen's achievements during his time as the minister of trade and accused him of being bitter about his unsuccessful bid for the NPP flagbearership.

Additionally, Apenteng raised concerns about Kyerematen's involvement in government borrowing and his promises to reduce government size and halt dollarization, suggesting that Kyerematen's proposals lacked credibility.



