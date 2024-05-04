Alan Kyerematen's departure from NPP equals betrayal - Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua

The Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, cautioned Alan Kyerematen about the consequences of his independent candidacy in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Show on May 3, 2024, Gyamfua expressed concern over what she saw as Alan's lack of appreciation for the party that had supported his political journey for over 15 years.



Gyamfua accused Kyerematen of betraying the NPP by forming his own movement after being nurtured by the party for years. She highlighted his lengthy tenure as a minister under both President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo, totaling 15 years, and criticized his decision to contest independently due to not winning the party's primaries.

During the interview, Gyamfua also addressed what she perceived as a sense of entitlement on Kyerematen's part, suggesting that he felt deserving of the party's highest position based on his years of service. She urged him to reconsider his decision and return to the NPP fold.