News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Alan Kyerematen’s failure to nurture relationships lost him the NPP flagbearership – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Screenshot 20240923 135213.png Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: MyNews Gh

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has criticized Alan Kyerematen's failure to secure the NPP flagbearership, attributing it to his inability to build and maintain political relationships.

Nkansah points out that while other party leaders, like Dr. Bawumia, actively supported young party members, Kyerematen neglected this crucial aspect of politics.

He argues that Kyerematen's lack of engagement with the grassroots and failure to nurture his political base ultimately led to his defeat in recent primaries.

Read full article

Source: MyNews Gh