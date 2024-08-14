News

Alan Kyerematen targets 30 MPs for Government of National Unity

Allan Kyeremanteng On Ministers Alan Kyerematen

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has proposed a Government of National Unity, aiming to unite 30 MPs from various political parties, including NPP and NDC.

Announced on August 13, his plan focuses on selecting MPs based on their individual merits and contributions to national governance rather than party allegiance.

Kyerematen envisions these MPs working together to advance national interests, promoting a government that prioritizes capability and service over political loyalty.

This approach is intended to bring together diverse expertise to enhance governance and development in Ghana.

Source: 3news