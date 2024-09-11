Alan Kyerematen to file nomination forms today

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has announced that he will file his presidential nomination forms today at the Electoral Commission’s office.

He described this step as the beginning of the significant change that Ghana needs.



In his social media post, Kyerematen emphasized that this marks the start of a revolution and urged supporters to join his movement for impactful change.

His announcement comes as various presidential candidates are also submitting their nominations ahead of the upcoming elections.



