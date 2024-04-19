Alan Kyerematen vows to combat corruption ruthlessly if elected president

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the ARC, pledged to tackle corruption ruthlessly if he becomes President in the upcoming December General Election. He asserted that corrupt political appointees would face severe consequences for abusing their power.

During the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) in Accra, Kyerematen emphasized the historical significance of the ARC's formation, stating that it represents a pivotal moment in Ghana's political landscape.



He highlighted the aim of the alliance to reshape the political framework of the country, ultimately leading to the election of an independent candidate as President.



The ARC aims to establish a truly representative government comprising members from various political parties, business communities, labor unions, civil society organizations (CSOs), professional groups, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, and other interest groups.

Kyerematen stressed the urgent need for change and transformation in Ghana, citing persisting challenges such as high unemployment, irresponsible exploitation of natural resources, and inadequate infrastructure. He proposed implementing transformational policies and prioritizing the private sector as the key driver of economic growth to address these issues effectively.



Furthermore, Kyerematen expressed the ARC's ambition to break the dominance of the two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP, which, according to him, have failed to tackle the country's developmental challenges adequately.



The Alliance aims to promote governance reforms, enhance public sector accountability, manage natural resources responsibly, and foster a shift in mindset and attitudes among the populace.