Alan proposes 5-year presidential tenure, 40 ministers as he outdoors Great Transformation Plan

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has unveiled his manifesto, promising to run a lean government with 40 ministers, reducing corruption and ensuring value for money in public procurement.

He also proposed extending presidential tenure to enable development and abolishing the Council of State to establish a second parliamentary chamber representing various interest groups.



This move aims to challenge the dominance of the two major political parties in Ghana's political landscape.

His Great Transformational Plan outlined solutions to address the country's challenges, setting him up as a contender in the December 7 general elections.



Read full article