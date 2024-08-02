Alan ‘shops’ for Northern Running mate

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, leader of the Movement for Change and independent presidential candidate, is actively seeking a Northern running mate for the 2024 elections.

Despite earlier speculation, it appears Ghanaian Agricultural Scientist and former CPP flagbearer Michael Abu Sakara Foster will not be his choice.



Kyeremateng aims to leverage a Northern candidate to boost his vote share and potentially force a runoff.

Former Madina MP and ex-Minister Abubakar Sadique Boniface, a staunch supporter of Kyeremateng, is a potential contender for the vice-presidential spot, aiming to draw support from Zongos, Muslims, and Northerners.



