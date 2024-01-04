Alban Bagbin Represents Ghana at CSPOC2024; advocates for collaboration on global Issues

File Photo

Source: Dieu Media Ghana Ltd

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, is presently representing the Parliament of Ghana at the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CSPOC2024) in Uganda.

The conference themed around crucial subjects such as the environment, climate change, inclusive parliaments, and the role of presiding officers, has garnered significant attention from global parliamentary leaders.



On the sidelines of the event, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin actively engaged with a number of colleagues from various jurisdictions in a lively show of Ghana's commitment to international collaboration.



These interactions, which aimed to share knowledge and exchange experiences, demonstrated the Speaker's commitment to building genuine relationships with fellow parliamentary leaders.



Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin expressed his appreciation for his colleagues' noteworthy regard for the Parliament of Ghana. This acknowledgement demonstrates not only the Speaker's diplomatic approach, but also international appreciation for Ghana's legislature.

As the representative of the Parliament of Ghana, the Rt. Hon. Speaker, reinforces the nation's dedication to active participation in international forums. His presence at CSPOC2024 underscores Ghana's role in advocating for cooperative efforts among Commonwealth nations to address pressing global concerns.



The Parliament of Ghana continues to prioritise its participation in international conferences, strengthening its commitment to contributing to global discourses and utilizing collective learning for the benefit of nations.



