News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Alban Bagbin is a good man; he deserves to be where he is – Prof. Mike Oquaye

AgbinScreenshot 2024 10 21 114041.png Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, praised current Speaker Alban Bagbin for his dedication and extensive parliamentary experience, calling him a deserving leader in the role.

In an interview on Starr Chat, Oquaye highlighted Bagbin’s long service since 1993 and shared that Bagbin affectionately calls him “his teacher,” a nod to Oquaye’s role in teaching the first batch of parliamentarians.

While Oquaye declined to rate Bagbin’s performance, he acknowledged Bagbin’s experience and leadership.

He also dismissed rumors about his health, crediting his well-being to divine intervention.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh