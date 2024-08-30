News

Alcohol drinkers manage the economy better than sober Bawumia - Bridget Otoo to Atta Akyea

AkyeaaaaScreenshot 2024 08 30 083536.png Bridget Otoo sarcastically suggested that Dr. Bawumia’s poor management of the economy

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Media personality Bridget Otoo has criticized MP Samuel Atta Akyea's comments praising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a non-drinking leader.

Atta Akyea had claimed that Ghana would benefit from a President who doesn’t consume alcohol, referring to Dr. Bawumia.

In response, Bridget Otoo sarcastically suggested that Dr. Bawumia’s poor management of the economy might improve if he were a drinker.

Her remarks came after Atta Akyea's comments were made during a campaign for Dr. Bawumia, where he praised the Vice President's sobriety and wisdom.

Source: pulse.com.gh