Alcohol use disorder tops mental health disorders in the GAF

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Major General Thomas Oppong-Prempeh, has revealed that alcohol abuse is the top mental disorder among military officers in the GAF, with 70 percent of alcohol abusers being male.

The overall figure of mental disorders recorded annually is 1,300.



The CDS instructed the Department of Medical Services under GAF to roll out initiatives to minimize these figures.

The CDS also pointed out the impact of gender roles and societal pressure on men's mental health. He urged personnel of the GAF to support each other and make efforts to live healthier lives.



