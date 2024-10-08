Alex Kyeremeh calls for mental fitness tests for NPP's running mate

Alex Kyeremeh

Former Deputy Education Minister, Alex Kyeremeh, has called for mental fitness tests for those seeking leadership roles, following comments by NPP’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Kyeremeh refuted Dr. Prempeh’s claim that the NDC introduced a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum under John Mahama’s presidency.



He clarified that no such curriculum existed during the NDC’s time, and Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, as Minister for Tertiary Education, was not involved in pre-tertiary matters.

Instead, the NDC focused on providing 12.5 million textbooks for basic education.



