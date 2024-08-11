All five regions in the north are secured for John Mahama – Haruna Iddirsu

Haruna Iddrisu emphasized that the 2024 election is crucial for resetting Ghana

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has confidently declared that all five northern regions in Ghana are firmly backing former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Upper West Regional campaign launch, Iddrisu stated that Ghanaians, particularly in the north, are eager for change after becoming "fed up" with the current NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

He emphasized that the 2024 election is crucial for resetting Ghana’s path to economic development, urging voters to support the NDC and avoid "skirt and blouse" voting.



