All is set for the ‘’Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Organizers of the "Hands Off Our Hotels" protest have confirmed readiness for a demonstration against the sale of SSNIT-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The protest aims to pressure President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale, highlighting it as an instance of state capture.



The protest is scheduled for June 18, 2024, starting at Labadi Beach Hotel and concluding at Christ the King Catholic Church, where a petition will be delivered to the President's representatives.

Participants include the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Organised Labour, and various youth and political groups.



