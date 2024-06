A social media post highlighted the imposition of taxes on transfers

Source: TIG Post

The introduction of a new tax on Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions in Ghana has sparked debate and concern among users.

A social media post highlighted the imposition of taxes on transfers, including refunds to customers, leading to significant charges.

The Ghana Revenue Authority clarified that the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022, applies to transfers from merchant accounts and has always been taxable.



Read full article