Ama Governor rallies support for three-day stop galamsey demo

Ama Governor

Pan-African activist Ama Governor has called on Ghanaians to join a three-day protest against illegal mining (galamsey), which started on October 3, 2024.

In a letter to fellow activists, she urged unity in fighting the environmental and health damage caused by galamsey, particularly to women and children in mining areas.



Ama highlighted the severe health risks, such as birth defects, from chemicals used in illegal mining.

Citing Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, she called for strong leadership to end galamsey and protect the country’s resources for future generations.



