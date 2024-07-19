Ambulance case: Court sets timelines as it sets Nov. 15 as tentative date for judgment

The court has outlined a timeline for the remaining testimonies

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe of the High Court in Accra has set November 15, 2024, as the tentative date for judgment in the ongoing ambulance case.

This decision followed the testimony of Air Commodore Nana Adu Gyamfi, who stated that Richard Jakpa, the third accused, was dishonorably released from the military.



The court has outlined a timeline for the remaining testimonies, including former Health Minister Dr. Alex Segbefia on July 22, Chief of Defence Staff Lt.

General Thomas Oppong-Peprah on July 25, and Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on October 8.



The accused, Jakpa and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, face charges of causing a financial loss of 2.37 million euros.



