Ambulance case: Government spared Haruna Iddrisu despite his criticisms- Majority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu

Source: TIG Post

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has dismissed allegations that the Akufo-Addo administration is targeting Minority Leader Cassiel Ato-Forson due to his criticisms of the government.

In an interview on JoyNews, Afenyo-Markin clarified that accusations of political persecution are baseless, citing that other critical figures like Haruna Iddrisu were not prosecuted over the double salary issue.



He emphasized that the government chose to resolve the double salary matter by having MPs repay the funds instead of facing trial to avoid tarnishing Parliament's image and causing public discontent.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard claims that prosecutions are politically motivated.



