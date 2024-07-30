News

Ambulance case: Majority joins Minority to celebrate Ato Forson’s victory

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 30 At 5.jpeg Afenyo-Markin and Ato Forson

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Parliament's Majority and Minority united to celebrate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's legal victory in the ambulance case at the Court of Appeal.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin cautioned against labeling the judiciary as partisan.

Haruna Iddrisu praised the court's independent decision but warned the Attorney-General against appealing.

The A-G's office intends to appeal, arguing the decision undermines public accountability.

Forson and two others were acquitted of charges related to importing defective ambulances.

The Court of Appeal ruled insufficient evidence against the accused, criticizing the Health Ministry's handling of the matter.

Read full article

Source: 3news