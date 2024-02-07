Amendments to anti-gay bill to be concluded by Feb. 9 – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Source: CNR

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed optimism about the conclusion of the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, also known as the anti-gay bill, by the end of Friday, February 9.

The House is expected to continue with the consideration of the anti-bill today, following its resumption from recess on Tuesday, February 6.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ and its related activities in Ghanaian society.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in his opening remarks in Parliament, disclosed that the bill is anticipated to be fully amended by Friday.

“The Business Committee on February 5 programmed to have the first consideration of the bill beginning February 7, and we do anticipate that we will be able to get it to a closure by Friday [February 9].”



He also hinted that the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Ghana Hydro Power Authority bills are also at the consideration stage.