Amenfi Central: NDC suspends four party members over anti-party behaviour

National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central constituency for six months due to alleged anti-party behavior.

The decision was made at a Functional Executive Committee meeting on June 5. The party has also summoned the MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, to appear before the Political Committee.



An interim Presidential Campaign Task Force has been established for the constituency, chaired by Mrs. Joana Gyan, until further notice.

The suspension may be renewed after six months



Read full article