News
0

Amenfi East NPP PC released after Police interrogation over viral video

Ernest Frimpong 600x375 Ernest Frimpong

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ernest Frimpong, NPP’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, has been released by the Tarkwa Police after questioning his controversial comments in a viral video.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live