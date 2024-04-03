Anas denies $100K bribery allegation made by Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi made this claim during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has denied claims by former Ghana Football Association President (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, regarding bribery allegations linked to the 'Number 12' expose.

Nyantakyi, in an interview on Onua TV, claimed that he paid $100,000 to Anas in a bid to suppress the documentary exposing corruption in Ghanaian football.



However, Anas's investigative firm, Tiger Eye P.I., issued a statement refuting any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Nyantakyi.



Tiger Eye P.I. emphasized its commitment to exposing corruption and challenged Nyantakyi to pursue legal action if his claims hold substance. The firm also clarified that no lawyer named Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana was involved in the matter, reiterating its exclusive legal representation by CromwellGray LLP.

Additionally, Tiger Eye P.I. highlighted robust internal mechanisms, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation. Nyantakyi's admission of attempting bribery to evade investigation was cited as justification for FIFA's lifetime ban on him for conflict of interest and bribery offenses.



The news follows Nyantakyi's formal fraud charges by a high court in Accra, stemming from the same investigative work by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018. Despite previous legal battles and FIFA sanctions, Nyantakyi's foray into politics has sparked attention, particularly in the upcoming Ejisu by-election.