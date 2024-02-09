Andy Appiah-Kubi denies involvement in Salt FM closure

Andy Appiah- Kubi

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has denied any connection to the sudden closure of Salt 95.9 FM, a prominent radio station in the Ashanti Region.

Facing accusations linking him and the NPP government to the shutdown, the lawmaker expressed surprise and clarified that he had no discussions with National Communications Authority (NCA) officials regarding the closure of Salt FM.



Kubi, in a statement, firmly asserted that the shutdown had no roots in any government official's actions within his knowledge, distancing himself from the situation. He emphasized being unaware of any government attempt to close the radio station in his constituency.



The controversy gained momentum with reports of a demonstration against NCA, Kubi, and the NPP government allegedly triggered during a health walk organized by Salt FM’s owner, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

Suspecting a "well-planned and calculated political interest" behind the demonstrations, possibly orchestrated by political opponents in Asante Akim North, Kubi cautioned against leveraging partisan politics to tarnish reputations.



"We should not kill and destroy our heroes in the name of petty partisan politics, he is in solidarity with salt fm and he promises to do whatever he can do in his capacity as a member of parliament of the good people of Asante Akim north constituency to help the station to be on air soo," part of the statement read.