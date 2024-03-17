Anger mounts over alleged neglect at SDA Hospital after patient's death

The patient passed away during the ensuing dispute between his companions and hospital staff

The SDA Hospital at Koforidua-Nsukwao is under scrutiny following the death of a young man on Friday morning, sparking outrage among his family and friends, brytfmonline reports.

The deceased, known as Master, was rushed to the hospital in an emergency, but authorities reportedly insisted on his hospital card before providing treatment.



Tragically, he passed away during the ensuing dispute between his companions and hospital staff.



Family members and friends, deeply aggrieved by the incident, accused the hospital of negligence, questioning why medical personnel would prioritize administrative procedures over saving a patient's life.



Witnesses recounted the desperate plea for oxygen from the deceased, only to be met with demands for a hospital card, a requirement deemed inconceivable in such critical circumstances.



“The deceased immediately at our arrival demanded to put on oxygen but the nurses were demanding for his hospital card before proceeding. How can you ask for a card while the person is about dying” a lady friend who brought the deceased to the facility queried.

The incident prompted an uproar, drawing crowds of protesters to the hospital, resulting in disturbances that required police intervention.



Those gathered expressed frustration and disbelief at the hospital's actions, highlighting the supposed disregard for urgent medical care in favor of bureaucratic protocol.



Residents in the vicinity also shared accounts of previous negative experiences with the hospital, citing instances of negligence and poor service leading to the loss of loved ones.



The community's outcry reflects deep-seated concerns about the hospital's standards of care and underscores the need for accountability and improvement in healthcare provision.



As of now, hospital management has not issued a statement regarding the incident, leaving questions unanswered and exacerbating tensions between the institution and the community it serves.