Anglican Bishop warns of galamsey's devastating effects on environment and health

Galamsey site

The Anglican Bishop of Kumasi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Oscar Christian Amoah, has highlighted the adverse effects of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, on cocoa farms, river bodies, and forest reserves in Ghana.

During a visit to the Jachie Parish of the Anglican Church in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti, Bishop Amoah expressed concern about the environmental and health impacts of galamsey activities.



In an interview with Adom News following the church service, the Bishop revealed the heightened health risks faced by communities residing near rivers contaminated by galamsey chemicals.



He cautioned that the prolonged exposure to mining chemicals poses significant health risks, particularly for those who depend on polluted water sources.

Bishop Amoah underscored the importance of adhering to government regulations and guidelines for legal mining, stressing that the immediate benefits of illegal mining pale in comparison to the long-term repercussions.



Moreover, the Bishop criticized the involvement of some opinion leaders and government officials in exacerbating the galamsey issue instead of addressing it effectively.