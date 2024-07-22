Anglican Priest bemoans people in leadership for greed, negligence

Reverend Camillus Baba Ababagre

Source: GNA

Reverend Camillus Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, has criticized leaders for prioritizing selfish interests over their duties to serve the public.

Preaching on the theme “Let us be attentive to the needs of others,” he urged leaders—whether pastors, politicians, teachers, or parents—to prioritize the welfare of those they serve.



He condemned greed and exploitation, emphasizing the importance of addressing the psychological, material, and spiritual needs of people.

Rev. Ababagre called for leaders to emulate Jesus’ example of selfless service and to commit wholeheartedly to their roles.



