Angry residents block contractor after crash on dusty road leaves one dead

Residents of Huhunya in the Eastern Region have blocked a section of the Asesewa to Koforidua road to protest excessive dust from ongoing road construction.

The protest followed a fatal accident blamed on poor visibility due to dust.



Residents, enduring three years of dusty conditions, built speed ramps and accused the contractor of neglecting safety measures like watering the road.

The dust has caused health issues and economic disruptions.



Assembly Member Mavis Dede Donkor announced that the contractor agreed to water the road more frequently after talks with the police, and the community awaits action to prevent further protests.



