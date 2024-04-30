Anomabo chief calls on government to complete Fisheries College

Anomabo Fisheries College is to engender development in the area

Source: GNA

Nana Essuman Ababio I, the newly installed chief of Buranamoa, a community under the Anomabo Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government to complete and operationalise the Anomabo Fisheries College to engender development in the area.

He said the operationalisation of the college would promote economic activities, improve their livelihoods and expand the city.



The almost completed fisheries college project, which commenced in 2011 by former President John Evans Atta Mills, had stalled for many years and still standing idle after several failed promises by the Government to get it running.



Nana Essuman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after his official introduction to the Anomaba Traditional Council, implored the Government to complete the facility before the end of its tenure.



“The youth of Anomabo are in dire need of jobs and we are hopeful that when the college starts running, it will create a lot of employment opportunities for them,” he said.

“Anomabo will be lively, and our market women can make enough to take care of the home.”



Nana Essuman appealed to the Government, institutions and benevolent individuals to help renovate the basic school in the community and provide furniture to facilitate teaching and learning.



The chief indicated that he would prioritise sanitation as well as peace and unity during his reign.