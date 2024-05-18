Another suspect arrested in Kasoa soldier murder case

Benlord Ababio has been remanded into police custody

Another suspect, Nana Kofi Amo, has been apprehended in connection with the murder of a soldier at Millennium City, Kasoa, in the Central Region.

Amo faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and was presented before court alongside Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, who allegedly shot and killed the soldier on April 30, 2024, the Daily Guide reports.



The incident occurred when the late soldier visited the Millennium City Police Station to report a case of trespassing on a half plot of land, which was under litigation. Ababio allegedly shot the soldier during this visit, leading to his tragic death.



During the court proceedings presided over by His Worship Prince Owusu, the plea of the two suspects was reserved, and they were remanded for two weeks following a police request for further investigation. Despite bail applications from their counsels, the court denied bail, citing jurisdictional limitations.



Counsel for Ababio argued that his client was not a flight risk and had people willing to stand as sureties. He assured the court of Ababio's non-interference with investigations since his arrest.



Similarly, counsel for Nana Kofi Amo pleaded with the court to grant bail, portraying his client as a victim of circumstances.



However, the prosecution opposed bail, asserting that the accused could interfere with investigations. ASP Lawrence Anane, leading the prosecution, emphasized the seriousness of the charges, indicating readiness to prove their guilt at trial.

He warned that the lives of the accused could be in danger if they were granted bail.



The court, after considering arguments from both sides, remanded the accused persons, reiterating its inability to grant bail in murder cases due to jurisdictional constraints.



The case was adjourned to May 30, 2024, for further proceedings.



According to the prosecution's brief, the deceased soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was stationed at the Army Base Workshop at Burma Camp.



On the day of the incident, he and his colleagues had gone to the Millennium City Police Station to report a case of trespass on a land parcel.



The accused, upon their arrival, attacked and fatally shot Lance Corporal Michael Danso, leading to the subsequent arrest and arraignment of the suspects.