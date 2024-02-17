Another victim dies after Walewale shooting incident

Alhassan Sumani has been laid to rest

Source: CNR

A 22-year-old Alhassan Sumani, who was also a victim of the Walewale shooting incident on Monday, February 12, 2024, has succumbed to his wounds at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

This brings the number of people who lost their lives from the robbery incident to two after the demise of the Momo vendor only identified as Rabiu.



This is in relation to an armed attack, which occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale-Bolga Road in the center of the Walewale township, injuring some eight others in the vicinity.



The first deceased was confirmed dead right after surgery at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) according to reports.



Eyewitness accounts show that the gunmen, numbering about three, arrived on motorbikes and fired sporadic warning shots before targeting the young operator with gunshots.

Dr. Jabir Alhassan, a specialist general surgeon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) who has been working on the Walewale cases, revealed to Citi News in an interview the current state of the victims admitted.



“On Monday night, when they were referred from the Walewale Hospital, there were four patients who were allegedly attacked by armed robbers. Two of them were brought in critical condition. There were 3 men and a 6-year-old girl.



“One of the men, who is alleged to have been a Momo vendor, was in critical condition. He had multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds, especially to the abdomen. We resuscitated and operated on him that same day. Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after the surgery,” he narrated.



However, Citi News confirms another victim’s death. The deceased has since been laid to rest according to Islamic customs.