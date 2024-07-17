News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Anti-Gay Bill injunction: Supreme Court to deliver rulings on Richard Sky, Amanda Odoi’s injunctions today

Supreme Court Of Ghana 24 Supreme Court of Ghana

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Supreme Court is set to rule on two applications by journalist Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi, seeking to prevent Parliament from sending the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to the President for assent.

The five-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, heard arguments on July 3, 2024.

Dr. Amanda Odoi's counsel, Ernest Arko, argued for an injunction to prevent irreparable harm, while Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Speaker's counsel Thaddeus Sory opposed the applications.

The court will deliver separate rulings for each application today.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Related Articles: