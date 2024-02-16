Anti-LGBT Bill: Parliament rejects proposal for community service instead of imprisonment

Menu ›
News
Fri, 16 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Parliament has rejected a proposal from Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to replace a minimum two-month imprisonment sentence with a minimum one-month community service for individuals found guilty of engaging in LGBT activities.
The rejection occurred during the detailed amendment process of the controversial anti-LGBT bill at the third reading stage.
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin approved a motion filed by Afenyo-Markin, demanding a second consideration of the bill in an effort to move it forward.
However, when the proposal for a minimum one-month community service was put to a vote, the majority of the House voted against it.
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- Parliament adopts motion to revisit anti-LGBT+ bill
- Afenyo-Markin didn’t block the passage of anti-LGBTQ+bill – Sam George
- LGBTQ+ bill to be passed latest by Friday – Ato Forson
- Afenyo-Markin opposes custodial sentences for LGBTQ+ activities
- Parliament approves 3 to 5 years custodial sentence for promotion of LGBTQ+
- Read all related articles