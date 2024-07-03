News

Anti-LGBTQ+Bill case: Supreme Court hears Richard Sky, Dr Amanda Odoi anti-gay lawsuits today

Supreme Court Of Ghana 24 The Supreme Court of Ghana

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits today, filed by journalist Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi, challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

This is the second hearing, the first being on May 8. The lawsuits have halted the bill's progress to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent. Both plaintiffs argue the bill's passage by Parliament is unconstitutional.

President Akufo-Addo has declined to receive the bill due to the pending cases.

The hearings will be broadcasted on various media platforms, following the Chief Justice’s directives.

