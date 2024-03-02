Anti-LGBTQ bill doesn't infringe on media freedom – Sam George

Sam Nartey George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, asserts that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ bill) does not violate media rights or freedom as enshrined in the constitution.

Sam George, speaking on Newsfile on Joy News, highlighted an amendment to the bill, specifically in Clause 10, that ensures the media can exercise the right to inform and educate as stated in Chapter 12 of the constitution.



He explained that the introduced phrase "subject to the provisions of the constitution" ensures that the media can carry out their work without fear.



Sam George clarified that the media can have an editorial on various topics, including the dangers of LGBTQ, but the bill does not grant them the power to advocate for it.

"There's a difference between an editorial and advocacy. The media can have an editorial on money laundering. So it's different to do an editorial on the dangers of LGBTQ, or violence even against that community, extrajudicial violence against that community."



"You (the media) can very well do an editorial on that, but that editorial policy and discretion, the Chapter 12 - Rights in the Constitution - do not give you (media) the power to then begin to advocate for it," he said.