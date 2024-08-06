Anti-corruption exposés: The threats come almost on daily basis – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has revealed he faces daily threats due to his anti-corruption exposés.

Speaking on Class91.3FM, Ablakwa, known for his critiques of government corruption, described receiving threats via calls, texts, and being followed, forcing him to alter his routes.



He reported discovering a tracking device under his vehicle and accused the government of wanting to harm him to uncover his sources.

Ablakwa, Chairman of the Committee on Assurances, insists he is dealing with a "vicious regime."



His parliamentary oversight has reportedly saved Ghana US$1.3 billion (GHS20.2 billion).



Read full article