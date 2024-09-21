Anti-galamsey demo: Ansah wanted ‘bribe’ – Abronye alleges

Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye

Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as Abronye DC, has denied allegations that he accused the Adhoc Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining of bribery.

In a statement, the National Security Ministry dismissed his claims, stating they were "baseless and unfounded."



The Committee’s Chairman, Albert Kan-Dapaah, emphasized that no financial demands were made during talks with Organised Labour.

Abronye DC clarified that he did not accuse the entire leadership of Organised Labour but rather mentioned an individual who allegedly sought five million from NPP members to stop a planned demonstration against galamsey.



