Anti-galamsey protesters issue 7-day ultimatum to government

Source: 3news

Anti-galamsey protesters have given the government a seven-day ultimatum to ban mining in forest reserves and water bodies or face a week-long nationwide protest.

Over three days, protesters marched in Accra, carrying placards with messages like “Stop galamsey now.”



They submitted petitions to the Attorney-General’s Department and the Ministry of Lands, demanding immediate action.



The final day saw thousands join, including prominent figures.

The protest ended with a vigil despite the rain, calling for the release of over 50 arrested protesters.



The movement has gained international support, with the UN urging an end to illegal mining.



