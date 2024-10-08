News

Any presenter or blogger who insults me will suffer an 'incurable disease' - Rev. Owusu Bempah

Owusus322588815 891662 Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah has issued a stern warning to journalists and bloggers who criticize his recent prophecy that former President John Mahama will win the upcoming elections.

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International cautioned against challenging his message, invoking curses on those who insult him.

During a church service on October 6, he declared, “If I am truly a man of God, any blogger or presenter who insults me will suffer an incurable disease.”

Owusu Bempah defended his prophetic shift, citing the Bible and stating that God’s mind can change.

