Anyidoho slams NDC's potential use of drones in 2024 elections

Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a scathing critique against the party's leadership in the Greater Accra region.

His criticism is directed at their decision to employ drones for monitoring during the upcoming December elections. Anyidoho raised doubts about the feasibility of such a strategy, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the party's image and the privacy of voters.



The NDC recently announced intentions to utilize drones as part of its security measures, particularly at polling stations, with the aim



Anyidoho criticizes NDC's potential use of drones in 2024 elections



Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a scathing critique against the party's leadership in the Greater Accra region.



His criticism is directed at their decision to employ drones for monitoring during the upcoming December elections. Anyidoho raised doubts about the feasibility of such a strategy, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the party's image and the privacy of voters.

The NDC recently announced intentions to utilize drones as part of its security measures, particularly at polling stations, with the aim of preventing alleged election rigging by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



However, Anyidoho dismissed the decision as irrational and unacceptable.



In a Twitter post on March 13, 2024, Anyidoho questioned the direction of the NDC, contrasting it with the legacies of former leaders such as JJ Rawlings and John Evans Atta-Mills.



He vehemently opposed the idea of deploying drones for surveillance, suggesting that it could lead to privacy violations or even the unauthorized capture of compromising images. of preventing alleged election rigging by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). However, Anyidoho dismissed the decision as irrational and unacceptable.



In a Twitter post on March 13, 2024, Anyidoho questioned the direction of the NDC, contrasting it with the legacies of former leaders such as JJ Rawlings and John Evans Atta-Mills. He vehemently opposed the idea of deploying drones for surveillance, suggesting that it could lead to privacy violations or even the unauthorized capture of compromising images.