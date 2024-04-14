Apart from God, everybody can make a mistake – Minister on Performance Tracker's 67 misktakes

Amidu Issahaku Chinnia

Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has addressed the inadvertent inclusion of 67 projects in the recently launched government performance tracker, attributing it to human error.

Speaking on TV3's 'The Key Points', Mr. Chinnia admitted, "Apart from God, everybody can make a mistake. This is human error. Some of the people you put in charge of things like this can disappoint you. 67 out of over 10,000 projects should not mean the performance tracker is not credible."



He emphasized the accountability the portal would ensure, stating, "Everybody can go there and see what the government is doing. It will ensure accountability."

The performance tracker, launched on April 10 at the GIMPA campus, aims to provide details of all government projects, their progress, and their locations since coming into power.



However, within 72 hours, the government acknowledged and corrected the 67 wrong entries on the platform, as reported by citizens within 48 hours after the launch. The Information Ministry expressed gratitude for the public's scrutiny and interest in the platform, highlighting their dedication to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information presented.