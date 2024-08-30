News

Apologize for such 'offensive' comment on stammers- Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities to John Mahama

IMG 20240830 WA0003 The Coalition emphasized that stammering is not a reflection of a person's honesty

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has voiced strong disapproval of recent remarks made by Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live