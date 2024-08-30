Apologize for such 'offensive' comment on stammers- Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities to John Mahama

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has voiced strong disapproval of recent remarks made by Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The comments in question were made during Mahama's response to a press engagement by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.



Mahama reportedly mocked Dr. Bawumia, suggesting that the Vice President, who is known for his articulate speech, began to stammer during a media interaction.



Mahama further implied that stammering was indicative of dishonesty, stating, "Any person who does that is a liar."



The CCPWDs have condemned these remarks, describing them as offensive and a gross misrepresentation of individuals who stammer.



Stammering, also known as stuttering, is a speech disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, including many in Ghana.

The Coalition emphasized that stammering is not a reflection of a person's honesty, intelligence, or competence.



David Aniah, a member of the Coalition, noted that linking stammering with dishonesty perpetuates harmful stereotypes and reinforces stigma, undermining efforts to promote inclusivity.



He stressed that public figures, especially those of Mahama's stature, have a responsibility to uphold and further efforts to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.



Aniah also highlighted that instead of addressing how his proposed 24-hour economy would benefit persons with disabilities, Mahama chose to stigmatize and denigrate them.



The Coalition further criticized Mahama for failing to implement significant policies promoting the welfare of persons with disabilities during his tenure as Vice President and President.

While they do not begrudge him for this, they expressed that his recent comments demonstrated gross disrespect for persons with disabilities, which they would not condone.



The CCPWDs have called on Former President Mahama to publicly apologize for his remarks and clarify that stammering or any form of speech impairment does not equate to dishonesty or deceit.



They believe that such an apology would demonstrate Mahama's respect for the dignity of all persons, including those with disabilities, and his commitment to fostering a more inclusive society.



