Appiah Stadium hot, sued for GHC5m in damages

has sued Frank Kwaku Appiah (Appiah Stadium)

Kofi Job Gyebi, a road contractor from Kumasi, has sued Frank Kwaku Appiah (Appiah Stadium) for defamation in the Kumasi High Court.

Kofi Job is seeking GH₵5 million in damages and a public apology, claiming Appiah Stadium's video content damaged his reputation and caused embarrassment.



Appiah Stadium allegedly spread false information about Kofi Job's road construction company on social media, including TikTok.

The case has drawn significant attention in Kumasi, and its outcome may set a precedent for defamation lawsuits in Ghana, emphasizing responsible speech and reputation protection.



