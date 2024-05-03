Appiatse Reconstruction: Bawumia commissions 124 homes for disaster victims

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the opening ceremony of the reconstructed Appiatse community

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has officially opened 124 homes as part of the Appiatse reconstruction initiative, marking a significant step forward for the community's recovery.

The project, a response to the tragic events of January 2022 that claimed 16 lives and devastated the area, has brought newfound gratitude and satisfaction among beneficiaries of the first and second phases.



Nestled between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Appiatse has undergone a remarkable transformation, symbolized by the completion of over 120 housing units.



The reconstruction efforts, initiated immediately after the disaster, have provided a fresh start for the farming community, offering improved facilities and a renewed sense of hope two years after the tragic incident.

In January 2022, a collision involving a vehicle carrying mining explosives led to the destruction of the entire community. Since then, the government has been steadfast in its commitment to rebuilding, resulting in the completion of 124 housing units and additional amenities for the survivors.



The newly constructed homes, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, are equipped with enhanced facilities, including a market, classroom and kindergarten blocks, internal roads, water and electricity supply, drainage systems, and water storage facilities.